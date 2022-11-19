Duo wanted for shooting BB guns at Cleveland business, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the duo responsible for vandalizing at a Cleveland business on Wednesday.

Police said the two juveniles rode bikes to a McDonalds, located at 3211 Clark Ave., on Nov. 16 and shot BB guns at the drive-through window, according to a department Facebook post.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to call Cleveland police Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

