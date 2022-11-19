2 Strong 4 Bullies
Duo wanted for shooting BB guns at Cleveland business, police say(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the duo responsible for vandalizing at a Cleveland business on Wednesday.

Police said the two juveniles rode bikes to a McDonalds, located at 3211 Clark Ave., on Nov. 16 and shot BB guns at the drive-through window, according to a department Facebook post.

On 11-16-22, two juveniles rode their bikes through the McDonald's on Clark Avenue and shot a BB gun at the drive...

Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Friday, November 18, 2022

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to call Cleveland police Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

