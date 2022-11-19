2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elyria robbery suspect points gun at Convenient store employee, police say

Elyria robbery suspect points gun at Convenient store employee, police say
(Gerald Lantz | Elyria Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The accused robber who pointed a gun at a Convenient store employee is on the loose, Elyria Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The robbery happened at 905 E. River St. at 1:33 p.m. on Nov. 13, said police.

When officers arrived, they learned that the suspect walked into the store with his face concealed, according to police.

Police said the suspect took out a handgun and pointed it at the clerk while demanding money.

The clerk refused and told the suspect to leave, police said, and he did without getting any money.

The suspect is believed to be in his teens, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Elyria Police:

Elyria robbery suspect points gun at Convenient store employee, police say
Elyria robbery suspect points gun at Convenient store employee, police say(Gerald Lantz | Elyria Police)
Elyria robbery suspect points gun at Convenient store employee, police say
Elyria robbery suspect points gun at Convenient store employee, police say(Gerald Lantz | Elyria Police)
Elyria robbery suspect points gun at Convenient store employee, police say
Elyria robbery suspect points gun at Convenient store employee, police say(Gerald Lantz | Elyria Police)

Police said it was reported that the suspect was in the area hours prior to the attempted robbery and may live in the same area as the Convenient store.

Call Det. Larson at 440-326-1211 or email jlarson@cityofelyria.org if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this robbery.

Anonymous information can also be sent by texting TIPELYRIA and your tip to 847411.

Reference case #22-31401 with your tips.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

