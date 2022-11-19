2 Strong 4 Bullies
Iconic home featured in ‘The Goonies’ listed for sale in Oregon

"The Goonies" house is for sale in Oregon. (Source: CNN, KENT FACTORA RETO MEDIA, "THE GOONIES" WARNER BROS.)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) - The 1980s film “The Goonies” is iconic and a favorite of many people old and young.

Now, you could actually live in “The Goonies” house. But it won’t be cheap.

“The seller is asking $1.65 million,” realtor Jordan Miller said.

The home is located in Astoria, Oregon, where “The Goonies” in the 1985 classic film found a treasure map in the attic that led the group on an adventure.

“It’s a piece of art that you can also live in,” Miller said.

The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms along with a wraparound porch overlooking the Pacific Ocean and a claim to Hollywood fame.

Miller said the new homeowner will have a lot of movie fans visiting the property.

“Probably a family walking up the driveway every 15 to 30 minutes at least,” Miller said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

