Lake County to open emergency shelter, provide transportation for incoming winter weather

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff Frank Leonbruno on Saturday initiated Lake County’s ‘Code Blue’ protocol, providing emergency shelter and free transportation in preparation for the pending winter weather.

The emergency center will run from Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. through Nov. 21, according to a department Facebook post.

The county will provide transportation from the St. James Episcopal Church, located at 131 N State St. in Painesville, at the following dates and times:

Nov. 20: 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

County officials confirmed the cooling center will be located at the Lake County Engineer’s Office, located at 105 Main Street in Painesville.

