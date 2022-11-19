Lake County partners up with Family Pride to provide free mental health services to seniors

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a new mental health resource for seniors in Lake County.

Counseling and case workers are free for those who may be struggling, and you don’t even have to leave your home.

“I couldn’t tell you where I would be if it wouldn’t have been for them,” said Barbara Chuppa, a client of Family Pride of NEO’s Senior Program.

Family Pride’s senior program has been around for years, offering counseling and one-on-one time, but thanks to a new grant from the Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board of Lake County, seniors can qualify for free.

“We saw there really being a need for being able to break down those barriers, and being able to have this welcoming person come to your home, where it’s more like having a cup of coffee with a friend than going to a doctor’s office or trying to find transportation to find help,” said director of communications for the ADAMHS Board of Lake County, David Schick.

For Chuppa, her case manager, Jessica Humphrey, has become a best friend. One that was able to pull her from her darkest place.

“I didn’t go anywhere, I didn’t do anything,” said Chuppa. “I barely talked to anybody on the phone. I didn’t want to be bothered. I just wanted to be left alone. And now, that’s the furthest thing from my mind.”

Now, Chuppa’s putting herself first and letting people back in.

She’s going to her daughter’s for thanksgiving and even decorated already for Christmas.

She’s now calling Humphreys, her guardian angel.

If you think you or a loved one would benefit from Family Pride of NEO’s Senior Program, call 440-286-1553.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.