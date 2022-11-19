Police release bodycam footage from aftermath of Summit Mall shooting

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The aftermath of a shooting incident in October at the Summit Mall was all caught on police-issued body cameras, recently obtained by 19 News.

The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, when a man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to previous reports.

The man, a licensed CCW holder, told police he got a restraining order against one of the suspects after getting his car windows broken.

“I didn’t want to fight, that’s a week old,” the man said. “I just left church and stuff. I’m trying to be better.”

He continued to tell police one of the suspects punched him while another suspect punched the woman he was with.

The man said he went to pull out his gun to defend himself but he was tackled to the ground.

The man told police the suspects then ran from the chaotic scene.

Both victims cooperated with police in the investigation and police took the man’s gun into evidence.

The incident was the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.

One person was arrested on Aug. 27 after a dispute between two men. A gun was also recovered in that case.

Police officials still have not decided if the man or the other men involved will face charges for the incident.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

