Trespassing suspect peers into Shaker Heights homes, tries to open doors, police say(Shelly Williams | Shaker Heights Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man caught trespassing through yards and trying to get into homes is on the loose, Shaker Heights Police confirmed, and officers need help identifying the suspect.

These incidents have been happening in the Boulevard neighborhood, according to police.

Police said surveillance cameras caught him looking through home and garage windows in the overnight hours, and trying to open doors.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by Shaker Heights Police:

Call Sgt. Troy Allison at 216-491-2557 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on these trespassings.

All callers can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

