Watch: Friday Football Frenzy Playoff Edition
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday Football Frenzy, host Mark Schwab and Baillie Burmaster will take you around the best high school playoff matchups in our area, including:
Archbishop Hoban Vs Hudson
Massillon vs Union Town Lake
Holy Name vs Padua
Also, the Game of the Week, Mentor vs St Ed’s
Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:45 p.m. on CW43.
