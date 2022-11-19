2 Strong 4 Bullies
Watch: Friday Football Frenzy Playoff Edition

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday Football Frenzy, host Mark Schwab and Baillie Burmaster will take you around the best high school playoff matchups in our area, including:

Archbishop Hoban Vs Hudson

Massillon vs Union Town Lake

Holy Name vs Padua

Also, the Game of the Week, Mentor vs St Ed’s

Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:45 p.m. on CW43.

