Wickliffe Police Department welcomes new K9 unit
“Bane will serve and protect this great city and he can’t wait to meet everyone.”
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A new member of the Wickliffe Police Department started re-paw-ting for duty this week.
K9 Unit Bane was sworn into service for the department during the city’s Nov. 14 council meeting, according to a department Facebook post.
Bane will be paw-tecting and serving the community alongside his handler, Ptl. Nick Merrifield, who shared his gratitude with the city for the opportunity to be a K9 handler.
“The positivity and support to have a K9 in this city has been tremendous,” Merrifield said in a comment. “Bane will serve and protect this great city and he can’t wait to meet everyone.”
Officials confirmed Bane is already fitting in great with the department.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.