Wickliffe Police Department welcomes new K9 unit

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A new member of the Wickliffe Police Department started re-paw-ting for duty this week.

K9 Unit Bane was sworn into service for the department during the city’s Nov. 14 council meeting, according to a department Facebook post.

Bane will be paw-tecting and serving the community alongside his handler, Ptl. Nick Merrifield, who shared his gratitude with the city for the opportunity to be a K9 handler.

“The positivity and support to have a K9 in this city has been tremendous,” Merrifield said in a comment. “Bane will serve and protect this great city and he can’t wait to meet everyone.”

Officials confirmed Bane is already fitting in great with the department.

