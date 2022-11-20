2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead from 2nd Elyria apartment fire, officials say

Elyria Fire Department get new bulletproof vests to protect its first responders
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A second apartment fire in Elyria Sunday left a man dead, according to Chief Joseph Pronesti of the Elyria Fire Department.

The fire started at 12:58 p.m. in the 100 block of Brunswick Drive on Nov. 20, according to a department press release.

Firefighters found a 70-year-old man in the bedroom of the apartment, who was immediately rescued and given life support, the release said.

The man was taken to University Hospitals Elyria Campus where he later died from his injuries, officials confirmed.

Officials, who were on the scene for several hours, confirmed the fire caused around $20,000 in damages.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

