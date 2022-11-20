2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

1 dead, several injured in Massachusetts bus crash

One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.(WBZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTHAM, Mass. (CNN) - One person is dead and several people are severely injured following a bus crash in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

The Waltham Fire Department said a charter bus crashed into a tree.

The bus was carrying mostly students from Brandeis University.

Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin did not say how serious the injuries were. The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture

Latest News

Police in Colorado say five people are dead and 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a...
Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting
Laticia Sharp, 42, was arrested after police say she punched a 3-year-old boy. Responding...
Woman arrested after allegedly punching 3-year-old boy
Adrian Cruz says Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies mistook him for the suspect, beat him up...
Man claims deputies mistook him for suspect under pursuit, beat him
The man's lawyer says there are circumstances where officers act beyond the law, and he feels...
Man claims he was wrongfully detained in relation to police pursuit