CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph continue today as highs peak on the upper 20s.

Tonight as skies begin to clear, we’ll see lows in the lower 20s.

The clearing continues on a brisk Monday as highs recover into the lower 40s.

Thanksgiving will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.