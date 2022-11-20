Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials have identified the body found inside a Parma home as a man missing since August.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body, found Nov. 16 wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home in the 5200 block of W. 26th Street, as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs.

Krebs was previously reported missing on Aug. 25.

Ryan Alan Krebs (Parma Police)

The homeowner was arrested on Nov. 16 for a charge of murder and was given a $1 million bond on Nov. 18, according to Cuyahoga County Court Dockets.

Officers previously said the victim had been deceased for ‘some time’.

A court date has not been set for the charges.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.