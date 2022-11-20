Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials have identified the body found inside a Parma home as a man missing since August.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body, found Nov. 16 wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home in the 5200 block of W. 26th Street, as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs.
Krebs was previously reported missing on Aug. 25.
The homeowner was arrested on Nov. 16 for a charge of murder and was given a $1 million bond on Nov. 18, according to Cuyahoga County Court Dockets.
Officers previously said the victim had been deceased for ‘some time’.
A court date has not been set for the charges.
