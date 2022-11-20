2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland firefighter hit by car, officials say

Cleveland firefighter hit by car, officials say
Cleveland firefighter hit by car, officials say
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter was hospitalized Saturday night after being struck by a car, officials confirmed to 19 News.

The incident occurred on I 90 East near Martin Luther King Blvd at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 19, officials said. The firefighter was working another accident scene when the car hit him.

Officials have not clarified the extent of the firefighter’s injuries.

Cleveland EMS officials confirmed a 50-year-old man was also taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Fire and Cleveland Police Department for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

