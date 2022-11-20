2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland service manager shares necessary car essentials for upcoming winter weather

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Freezing temperatures, snow and icy roads can put a lot of stress on cars.

Chuck Pulaski, the service manager at Safeway tires, in Cleveland, said his store had 15 cars Saturday morning with issues from the recent weather.

He wants to give drivers some much-needed advice.

“You also wanna make sure that your wiper blades are in good working order that your tires have enough tread on them to get you through the winter,” Pulaski said.

During really cold weather like this the air pressure inside of our tires fluctuates that’s when the wheels need to be cleaned & sealed.

“If you get really stuck where you are waiting on a tow truck for 2-3 hours then you want to make sure you have important things like a blanket keep some bottled water in the car,” Pulaski added.

One of the scariest things during a snowstorm, not being able to look through a dirty windshield, can be avoided by a jug of washer fluid.

“Washer fluid is also helpful because it does help melt ice and snow off the windshield & you also wanna have a good quality ice scraper too because it’s very bad for the wiper blade to turn them on and hope they clear the windshield,” he said.

Last, but not least, stay home if you don’t have to drive.

“Be safe, be slow, take your time when it’s bad out cause you just never know what’s gonna happen you can hit a bad patch in a heartbeat and end up in bad shape,” he added.

