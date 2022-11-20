Elyria apartment fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria firefighters responded to a deadly apartment fire early Sunday morning.

Officers said when they arrived to the apartments at 525 Georgetown Avenue, they found heavy smoke coming from the B building of Sherwood Forest Apartments, and a fire in the top floor apartment.

They began searching apartments and evacuating, firefighters said, finding a 53-year-old man dead in one of the apartments.

Firefighters also said one occupant who jumped from the top floor before their arrival was transported to University Hospital.

Several other departments reported after a second alarm was struck, including Lorain, Elyria Township and Sheffield Village fire.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation, and several apartments sustained smoke, heat and water damage, causing about $85,000 in damages.

