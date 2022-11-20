2 Strong 4 Bullies
No. 2 Ohio State holds off Terps 43-30, Michigan next

Dallan Hayden scored three touchdowns in the second half of No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 victory over Maryland to set up a monumental matchup of unbeatens next weekend between the Buckeyes and rival Michigan.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By NOAH TRISTER
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Dallan Hayden scored three touchdowns in the second half of No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 victory over Maryland to set up a monumental matchup of unbeatens next weekend between the Buckeyes and rival Michigan.

Ohio State trailed 13-10 at halftime, and the Buckeyes were up just 33-30 when they turned the ball over on downs at the Maryland 42 with 6:36 remaining in the game.

Ohio State then forced a three-and-out, and Hayden helped the Buckeyes run out most of the remaining time.

Noah Ruggles kicked a 45-yard field goal with 42 seconds left. Then Steele Chambers added a defensive touchdown with 9 seconds to play.

