Parma firefighter details importance of road safety following death of Cleveland firefighter

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders continue to save lives on a daily basis; but the last thing they want to do is have to save one of their own because of an accident that could have been prevented.

T.J. Martin, the Public Information Officer of the Parma Fire Department, said he was heartbroken after hearing about Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick’s death.

Tetrick, a 27-year veteran of the department, was killed following a hit-and-run while at an accident scene on I 90 in Cleveland.

“Due regard for everyone, not just police and firefighters who are working at the scene of an accident but as you mentioned you now have snowplow workers and tow truck drivers that may be trying to get somebody out of a jam on the freeway or a side street,” Martin said.

Martin says to slow down and move over when you see flashing lights, asking those on the road to drive responsibly during inclement weather so incidents like this never happen again.

“There have been times when you go on the opposite side of the truck to try and get a piece of equipment, and somebody comes zooming by because either they are enamored by the lights, or they are not paying attention, or they are on their phone,” he said.

Between distracted drivers, treacherous road conditions, or even drunken drivers, roadside workers are always on high alert.

“Know that there are people out there that have family and friends and are doing a humans job to try and protect the community,” Martin said. “Slow down and give them the right of way.”

