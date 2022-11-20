Streetsboro High School senior dies, district confirms

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro City Schools Superintendent R. Michael Daulbaugh confirmed the death of one of their high school students on Sunday.

The district confirmed the student is James Woods, a senior, and counseling will be made available to students, according to an update on the district’s website.

James was a runner for the school’s cross country team, according to a post from the team’s Twitter page.

We learned of the loss of one of our runners, Senior James Woods. The team and community offers their condolences to the Woods Family in this difficult time. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/pvzIQ4n5kT — Streetsboro XC (@xcstreetsboro) November 20, 2022

Daulbaugh issued the following statement on the tragic passing:

I am reaching out this morning with the heartbreaking news of the tragic passing of one of our students, Senior James Woods. Streetsboro Schools offer sincere condolences to the family during this time, and after speaking with them, we ask that you respect the privacy of the family. Streetsboro High School, with the help of the Portage County Crisis team, will have additional counseling available for all students tomorrow on-site. For those students who are currently at Disney with the SHS Marching Band, virtual counseling will be made available. Times like these highlight the importance of standing with each other and providing support. We encourage the students to take advantage of the services being offered at the school to help process this unexpected tragedy. Look for an email from us soon that shares additional information about our Crisis Intervention team and how to support your child during this difficult time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.