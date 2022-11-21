30-year-old Akron man drives to hospital after being shot in the head, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Akron man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in the head, police say.

Early Saturday morning officers were called to the Cleveland Clinic Akron for a man who walked in with a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived at the hospital around 3:05 a.m. where they met with a 30-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the victim told them he was struck when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at his car while driving in the 1400 block of South Main Street.

Officers went to the shooting scene, where they recovered multiple shell casings and other evidence of the crime.

Police said the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490.

