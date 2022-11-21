2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

30-year-old Akron man drives to hospital after being shot in the head, police say

30-year-old Akron man shot in the head while driving, police say
30-year-old Akron man shot in the head while driving, police say(woio)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Akron man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in the head, police say.

Early Saturday morning officers were called to the Cleveland Clinic Akron for a man who walked in with a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived at the hospital around 3:05 a.m. where they met with a 30-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the victim told them he was struck when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at his car while driving in the 1400 block of South Main Street.

Officers went to the shooting scene, where they recovered multiple shell casings and other evidence of the crime.

Police said the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick (Source: Cleveland fire)
Bratenahl police charge driver accused of killing Cleveland firefighter
(Source: WOIO)
Police release body cam video of arrest of driver accused in Cleveland firefighter’s death
Tabitha Angello, former Lorain police Lieutenant
3 Lorain police officers found guilty of gross misconduct, former lieutenant indicted
(Source: WOIO)
Man found wrapped in plastic in Parma basement had been shot multiple times, police say