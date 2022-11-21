Bratenahl police charge driver accused of killing Cleveland firefighter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland firefighter is expected to be arraigned in Cleveland Municipal Court Monday morning.

Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident.

The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 on I-90 east near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick, 51, was assisting with a rollover crash, when he was struck.

Johnny Tetrick (Source: City of Cleveland)

After the accident, Bissell fled the scene, said police.

Firefighter Tetrick, a 27 year veteran of the department, died from his injuries at University Hospitals Saturday evening.

Bratenahl police arrested Bissell around 12:20 a.m. Sunday at a home on Cleveland’s East Side.

Union officials said Firefighter Tetrick’s funeral arrangements are pending and services are tentatively planned for either Nov. 26 or Nov. 27, at a large downtown venue.

According to a GoFundMe account, Firefighter Tetrick leaves behind three daughters.

On Sunday, Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke said in a video statement the department is “still standing watch” and is ready to serve whenever they are called upon.

The Cleveland Cavaliers also had a moment of silence for Firefighter Tetrick prior to their home game against the Miami Heat Sunday evening.

Cleveland Cavaliers pay tribute to fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick (Source: Cleveland Cavaliers)

Flags at all public buildings and grounds in Cuyahoga County as well as the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes State Office Tower were ordered to half-staff by Governor Mike DeWine until sunset on the day of Firefighter Tetrick’s funeral.

