Cleveland officials update the weekend’s snow removal efforts

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland city officials will give an update Monday afternoon on their snow and ice removal efforts from this past weekend’s snow event.

City of Cleveland Chief Operating Officer Bonnie Teeuwen and Director of Public Works Frank Williams will also discuss the city’s upcoming winter weather preparations.

In October, city officials announced they contracted with Rubicon Route Optimization, a company that specializes in logistics to optimize city snow removal routes.

“Each cab will have a device similar to an iPad, the drivers will get directions to the best place to start a route, but also will give them turn by turn directions or navigation throughout the routes,” Williams told 19 News in October.

As far as equipment goes, the city has 60 frontline trucks and another 50 or so trucks that can quickly be fitted with plows so that there can be over a hundred plows available at any time.

The city has also hired 26 new staff members, mostly plow drivers, to the seasonal pool.

