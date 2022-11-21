Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reduces adoption fees through November

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter (CCAS) announced it is offering reduced adoption fees through the end of November.

CCAS said due to an increase in incoming dogs, fees have been lowered to $20 per adoption until Nov. 30.

This $20 fee covers the dog license, according to CCAS, and every dog adopted will also receive spay/neuter services, vaccines, a 2023 dog license, microchip and a current rabies tag.

Adoptions at CCAS are normally $95 compared to the $20 reduced fee.

“The shelter has maintained a high number of dogs in our care year to date, therefore we have many wonderful pets still looking for new homes,” said Animal Shelter Administrator Mindy Naticchioni. “As the holidays approach we know this year will be especially difficult for people and we want to ensure we have space to accept incoming animals.”

CCAS is open Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Available pets can be viewed on their website.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.