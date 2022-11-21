2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lake County man arrested for stealing over $43k worth of construction supplies

Andrew Ingram of Concord Township
Andrew Ingram of Concord Township(Source: LCSO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Over $43,500 worth of supplies, siding and tools were reported stolen from construction sites over three days to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said between Nov. 15 and Nov. 18, they took numerous thefts from new home construction sites on Concord-Hambden Road in Concord Township.

Officers said Saturday they were told of a suspicious man at the same address of the earlier thefts.

When they arrived, they said they found the man loading stolen siding into his car.

He was taken into custody, and police said he was found to be in possession of Methamphetamines and illegal drug paraphernalia.

Detectives interviewed the suspect, who admitted to being involved in all of the previous nights’ incidents.

Search warrants were conducted, and LCSO said they were able to recover nearly all of the stolen property.

The 28-year-old suspect, Andrew Ingram, is being arraigned today on:

  • 4 counts of breaking and entering
  • 2 counts of theft
  • 1 separate count of theft
  • Possession of Methamphetamines
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

