Northeast Ohio Weather: Thanksgiving Week warm-up, winds subside overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a bitterly cold weekend, we’ll finally begin to thaw out in the days ahead.

In the meantime, while temperatures will be warmer today, the wind is quite harsh out there!

Winds will finally subside through the night.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s overnight.

High temperatures will warm into the 40s Tuesday afternoon.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs around 50 degrees Wednesday and Thursday!

Expect plenty of sunshine and dry conditions through Thursday.

Our next round of rain will move in late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Black Friday shoppers will have to contend with fairly widespread rain throughout the day.

