Northeast Ohio Weather: Milder, but very windy today

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:26 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The arctic air mass has retreated back up north. It’ll be a milder day as afternoon temperatures climb above 40 degrees. A strong southwest wind will gust over 40 mph at times. A weak front tracks through tonight. Some clouds around. A cold night ahead with temperatures dipping into the 20s overnight. The wind will become light. A good deal of sun tomorrow and Wednesday. High temperatures will be around the 50 degree mark mid week.

