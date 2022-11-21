Northeast Ohio Weather: Milder, but very windy today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The arctic air mass has retreated back up north. It’ll be a milder day as afternoon temperatures climb above 40 degrees. A strong southwest wind will gust over 40 mph at times. A weak front tracks through tonight. Some clouds around. A cold night ahead with temperatures dipping into the 20s overnight. The wind will become light. A good deal of sun tomorrow and Wednesday. High temperatures will be around the 50 degree mark mid week.

