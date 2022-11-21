Playhouse Square announces digital lottery for ‘Hamilton’ tickets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a news release, Producer Jeffrey Seller and Playhouse Square announce a digital lottery for “Hamilton” tickets.

A limited number of tickets will be available for $10 each, Playhouse Square says.

The lottery will first open at 10 a.m. on Friday and will close at 12 p.m. on Dec. 1, for performances happening on Dec. 6 through 12.

Playhouse Square says subsequent digital lotteries will begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances.

Here’s how to enter the digital lottery:

Use the official app for “ Hamilton

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Participants must be 18 years or older and have a valid photo ID that matches the name used to enter, Playhouse Square says.

“Hamilton” will play Dec 6. through Jan. 15, 2023, at the KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square.

Show times are Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.