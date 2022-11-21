2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police release body cam video of arrest of driver accused in Cleveland firefighter’s death

(Source: WOIO)
(Vic Gideon)
By Vic Gideon
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bratenahl police released the dash cam video of the arrest of the driver wanted in the deadly hit and run accident of a Cleveland firefighter.

Firefighter Johnny Tetrick, 51, was struck on I-90 east near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Bratenahl.

Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick
Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick(Source: City of Cleveland)

After the accident, police said the driver fled the scene.

Several hours later, Cleveland police found the hit skip vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, at the intersection of E. 152nd Street and Ridpath Avenue in the Collinwood neighborhood.

Bratenahl police responded to the area and driver Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, was taken into custody at a nearby home.

Leander Bissell appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court on Nov. 21, 2022
Leander Bissell appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court on Nov. 21, 2022((Source: WOIO))

The arresting Cleveland police officer talked to Bissell before shutting the door on his police cruiser.

“Yeah, you say your cuffs are tight? You said your cuffs are tight?”

“All right. We’re good. Watch your head,” the officer told the suspect as the cruiser door slammed shut.

Firefighter Tetrick was a 27 year veteran of the Cleveland Fire Department, working out of Engine 22 on Cleveland’s East Side. He leaves behind three children.

Bissell pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident at his arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court Monday. The judge ordered him held on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

