Reward offered for man wanted for Ashtabula County rape

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a news release, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for a man wanted for rape in Ashtabula County.

The U.S. Marshals say 29-year-old Matthew Rutter is wanted for rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Rutter is 6 feet and weighs around 180 pounds.

He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The U.S. Marshals say Rutter was last known to be living in Cleveland or Western Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information on Rutter can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833 or send a web tip to their webpage.

