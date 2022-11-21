2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Reward offered for man wanted for Ashtabula County rape

Reward offered for man wanted for rape in Ashtabula County
Reward offered for man wanted for rape in Ashtabula County(The U.S. Marshals)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a news release, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for a man wanted for rape in Ashtabula County.

The U.S. Marshals say 29-year-old Matthew Rutter is wanted for rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Rutter is 6 feet and weighs around 180 pounds.

He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The U.S. Marshals say Rutter was last known to be living in Cleveland or Western Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information on Rutter can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833 or send a web tip to their webpage.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Andrew Walls (Source: Akron police)
Sentencing for man guilty of punching Black woman, yelling racial slurs in viral Akron assault
Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick (Source: Cleveland fire)
Bratenahl police charge driver accused of killing Cleveland firefighter
cleveland firefighter
CLEVELAND FIREFGHTER