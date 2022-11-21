These are the best and worst traffic times to travel for Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -If you will be hitting the highways for Thanksgiving you won’t be alone according to AAA, who says an estimated 54.6 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles.

That number is about 98% of pre-pandemic levels and is an increase of 1.5% from 2021.

“People are eager to get back to creating memories with their families and friends this Thanksgiving,” says Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “The nearly pre-pandemic levels of travelers will result in heavy traffic congestion and busy airports. Motorists should strategically plan their journey, packing plenty of patience for the drive or flight.”

AAA has defines travel for Thanksgiving from Wed. Nov. 23 to Sun. Nov. 27.

Here are the best and worst times to travel, as far as traffic is concerned:

Date Worst Travel Times Best Travel Times 11/23/22 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Before 8:00 AM, after 8:00 PM 11/24/22 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Before 11:00 AM, after 6:00 PM 11/25/22 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM, after 8:00 PM 11/26/22 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Before 2:00 PM, after 8:00 PM 11/27/22 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Before 11:00 AM, after 8:00 PM

Roughly 411,500 motorists are expected to call AAA nationwide for roadside assistance this Thanksgiving holiday, with dead batteries, tows, flat tires and lockouts as the leading calls.

