2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

2 dead, 1 injured after 2 fatal Elyria apartment fires

Fatal Elyria apartment fire
Fatal Elyria apartment fire(Source: WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two apartment fires in Elyria over the weekend left two men dead and one injured, according to the Elyria Fire Department.

The first fire took place early Sunday morning at Sherwood Forest Apartments located at 525 Georgetown Avenue.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the top floor of the B building, and while evacuating found 64-year-old Michael Harris dead.

Harris’ son, 38, had jumped from the apartment before firefighters arrived, and was transported to University Hospitals for treatment.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation, and several apartments sustained smoke, heat and water damage, causing about $85,000 in damages.

Firefighters responded to the second fire, located in the 100 block of Brunswick Drive, around 12:58 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Elyria fire reported finding a 70-year-old resident dead in the bedroom of an apartment.

The Elyria Fire Chief, Joseph Pronesti, said he was very proud of the work Elyria firefighters did over the weekend.

He noted they not only responded with professionalism to the two fatal apartment fires, but also a garage fire, a residential fire and a fatal accident.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Pro Football Hall of Fame Generic
Pro Football Hall of Fame
Fatal Elyria apartment fire
Elyria apartment fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Drivers facing issues because of the weather
Cleveland service manager shares necessary car essentials for upcoming winter weather
Cleveland service manager shares necessary car essentials for upcoming winter weather
Cleveland service manager shares necessary car essentials for upcoming winter weather