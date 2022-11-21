2 dead, 1 injured after 2 fatal Elyria apartment fires

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two apartment fires in Elyria over the weekend left two men dead and one injured, according to the Elyria Fire Department.

The first fire took place early Sunday morning at Sherwood Forest Apartments located at 525 Georgetown Avenue.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the top floor of the B building, and while evacuating found 64-year-old Michael Harris dead.

Harris’ son, 38, had jumped from the apartment before firefighters arrived, and was transported to University Hospitals for treatment.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation, and several apartments sustained smoke, heat and water damage, causing about $85,000 in damages.

Firefighters responded to the second fire, located in the 100 block of Brunswick Drive, around 12:58 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Elyria fire reported finding a 70-year-old resident dead in the bedroom of an apartment.

The Elyria Fire Chief, Joseph Pronesti, said he was very proud of the work Elyria firefighters did over the weekend.

He noted they not only responded with professionalism to the two fatal apartment fires, but also a garage fire, a residential fire and a fatal accident.

