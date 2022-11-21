Where to find a Panini World Cup sticker album in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a tradition for many. It’s an obsession for others.

The mission to complete a Panini World Cup sticker album has been a ritual for millions of soccer fans worldwide for over 50 years.

Telemundo Cleveland wants you to join the fun as the FIFA World Cup Qatar ™ continues.

We have partnered with Panini to give our viewers the FIFA World Cup Qatar ™ Official Sticker Albums, and getting your hands on one is easy!

Stop by one of the local participating businesses

Ask for The FIFA World Cup Qatar ™ Official Sticker Album

Snap a photo

Share on social and tag @telemundocle, and we’ll share your photo!

Participating Locations

Sabor Miami, 4848 Broadview Rd, Cleveland, OH 44109

Blue Habanero, 6416 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102

Hola Tacos, 12102 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

Quisqueya La Bella, 2317 Denison Ave, Cleveland, OH 44109

The FIFA World Cup Qatar ™ kicked off with Qatar v Ecuador Sunday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m. on Telemundo Cleveland.

