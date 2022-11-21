2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Where to find a Panini World Cup sticker album in Cleveland

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ™
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ™(Source: FIFA)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a tradition for many. It’s an obsession for others.

The mission to complete a Panini World Cup sticker album has been a ritual for millions of soccer fans worldwide for over 50 years.

Telemundo Cleveland wants you to join the fun as the FIFA World Cup Qatar ™ continues.

We have partnered with Panini to give our viewers the FIFA World Cup Qatar ™ Official Sticker Albums, and getting your hands on one is easy!

  • Stop by one of the local participating businesses
  • Ask for The FIFA World Cup Qatar ™ Official Sticker Album
  • Snap a photo
  • Share on social and tag @telemundocle, and we’ll share your photo!

Participating Locations

Sabor Miami, 4848 Broadview Rd, Cleveland, OH 44109

Blue Habanero, 6416 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102

Hola Tacos, 12102 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

Quisqueya La Bella, 2317 Denison Ave, Cleveland, OH 44109

The FIFA World Cup Qatar ™ kicked off with Qatar v Ecuador Sunday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m. on Telemundo Cleveland.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Cleveland officials update the weekend’s snow removal efforts
Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reduces fees through end of November
Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reduces adoption fees through November
(Source: WOIO)
Man found wrapped in plastic in Parma basement had been shot multiple times, police say
Fatal Elyria apartment fire
2 dead, 1 injured after 2 fatal Elyria apartment fires