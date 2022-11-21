2 Strong 4 Bullies
Will Cleveland's gas prices stay lower for the holiday

By Patrick Stout
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gas prices have fallen to 19.8 cents per gallon in the last week, GasBuddy says.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 831 stations in Cleveland, the average cost for gas is around $3.50 per gallon.

Gas prices in Cleveland are 13.1 cents per gallon lower than last month.

GasBuddy says the average national cost of diesel is $5.28 per gallon, 6.7 cents lower than last week.

On Sunday the cheapest gas station in Cleveland was priced at $2.69 per gallon and the most expensive was $4.29 per gallon, GasBuddy says.

Head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan says “Drivers shouldn’t be in a rush to fill up as prices will come down nearly coast-to-coast into the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday.”

