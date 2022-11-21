2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman finds 2 toddlers unsupervised outside Rocky River daycare

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman called police last week after finding two toddlers wandering outside a day care.

According to the Rocky River police report, the woman spotted the children just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 15 near The Nest in the 19000 block of Hilliard Blvd.

The woman walked the children back to the day care and made sure they belonged there, said police.

Police said the toddlers were able to leave the facility due to an “oversight of the cook.”

Officers made sure the doors were secure before they left the building.

Day care workers immediately contacted the parents and also their regional director.

