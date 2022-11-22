2 Strong 4 Bullies
14-year-old boy suspect in Cleveland murder, police say

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old male died Tuesday after being shot at a drive-thru on the city’s East side this past weekend.

According to Cleveland police, the victim was inside the drive-thru at 10301 St. Clair Ave. when he was shot around 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19.

The victim, Lawrence McKissic, was transported to University Hospitals, where he died from his injuries Nov. 22.

Cleveland police said preliminary investigation indicates McKissic exited his vehicle and was approached by a 14-year-old boy, whom he knew.

The two exchanged words and McKissic was shot in the head, said police.

Police added the 14-year-old has been identified, but has not been charged at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

