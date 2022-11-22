2 Strong 4 Bullies
$1M bond set for Parma man charged with murder, after body found wrapped in plastic in his basement

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old Parma resident who allegedly killed a man, wrapped his body in plastic and hid him in his basement, had his initial appearance in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning.

Paul Addicott II is charged with murder.
Paul Addicott II is charged with murder.((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

The body of Ryan Krebs, 30, was found inside Paul Addicott’s W. 26th Street home on Nov. 16, Parma police said.

Ryan Alan Krebs
Ryan Alan Krebs(Parma Police)

According to Parma Police Lt. Daniel Ciryak, officers were called to the home on Nov. 16 for a domestic violence incident involving Addicott, 40, and a woman.

Addicott was arrested and the woman was transported to UH Parma Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Later that day, a family member went to the home to remove some guns for safekeeping and found the body, said Lt. Ciryak.

The family member immediately called police and officers returned to the home, along with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Lt. Ciryak said Krebs was reported missing to Parma police on Aug. 25.

Court documents show Krebs was murdered on Aug. 1.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Krebs died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Addicott is being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center. His case will now be presented to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

