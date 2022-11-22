Akron shooter fires dozen rounds, hits 2 cars in college neighborhood, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At least a dozen shots were fired last week in a neighborhood full of University of Akron students.

Akron police are still looking for the man who pulled the trigger.

“Me and my roommates just woke up to a gunshot and I came downstairs I looked out my window I saw two guys run!” a frantic 911 caller said.

A dozen 911 calls were made that night, all from terrified students.

“There might be somebody dead in the car right in front of our house!” a student exclaimed.

Akron police said last Thursday a little after 10 p.m. they responded to a call of shots fired.

A student who wanted to remain anonymous, saw some of it go down.

“Me and my buddies were just sitting in this room, and we heard about 12-15 gunshots,” the student said. “Saw a man walking through the front yard with what appeared to be a gun in his right hand. Once we saw that we ended up just kind of running into the other room trying to take a little bit of shelter. One of my buddies that was here was definitely petrified and went home immediately after. It was definitely a tougher situation for him but definitely a little bit of a thought of hey maybe a stray bullet here and there.”

The victim told police he was pulling into this driveway on Allyn Street when he heard a gunshot.

He told officers he turned and saw a man shooting a gun in his direction.

The victim said the passenger in his car got out and ran off.

He pulled out of the driveway and tried to drive off, and that’s when he crashed into a silver Cadillac.

19 News spoke with the car’s owner, a senior at the University of Akron who wanted to remain anonymous.

“I still feel safe on campus,” the student said. “I know they’re doing what they can but it’d be nice if these weren’t things we have to deal with, especially during finals week. It adds a little bit of stress that I don’t think any of us needed.”

That student wasn’t home when the shooting happened.

“I remember just walking down the street and seeing somebody’s car and thinking, that is terrible, that’s what somebody’s gonna have to deal with during finals week, then realized that it was mine.”

Witnesses told police they saw the gunman approach from a field across the street before he started shooting at a Ford Explorer.

A Chevy Malibu was also shot. Several students saw two men running through the area.

“They both have ski masks on but they’re males and now they seem to be walking back up Allen Street towards campus,” a 911 caller told police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip, or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your anonymous tips to 274637.

