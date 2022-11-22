Akron teachers reject recommendations for new contract

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Public Schools teachers rejected a fact-finders recommendations on a new contract Monday evening.

Officials with the Akron Education Association said a “staggering” 99% of its members agreed to reject the recommendation.

The teachers will now use the assistance of a federal mediator to reach an agreement.

According to officials, the number one sticking point isn’t money, it’s safer classrooms.

“There shouldn’t be a problem with them coming to an agreement between school and the teachers,” said Akron Public Schools Transportation Department employee Henry Davis. “I pray and hope that they do, for the kids’ sake”

Akron Public Schools officials said they will not negotiate the contract in public.

The teachers former contract expired June 30.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.