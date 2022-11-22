2 Strong 4 Bullies
Baby Buckeyes fitted with ‘Beat Michigan’ onesies ahead of Ohio State’s game

Buckeye Babies, Beat Michigan, Labor and Delivery, Doan Hall
Buckeye Babies, Beat Michigan, Labor and Delivery, Doan Hall(By Wendy Pramik)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s that time of year again.

The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center is participating in the annual tradition of giving Buckeyes-themed baby gear to newborns ahead of the rivalry game against the University of Michigan Wolverines.

Babies born during rivalry week received a crimson and gray “Beat Michigan” sleep swaddle and a matching “helmet.”

The Ohio State University Buckeyes host the University of Michigan Wolverines on Saturday at noon.

Both teams are entering the game with an 11-0 record.

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Strike sign.
Evan Zeller
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Friday Football Frenzy - Nov. 11, 2022
Elton John thanks The Ohio State University Marching Band for halftime tribute
