Cleveland firefighters battle building fire on city’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple Cleveland firefighters are battling a building fire on the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the building at E. 55th Street and Bonna Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

This is the former Frank Sterle’s Slovenian Country House in the city’s St. Clair Superior neighborhood.

This is the former Frank Sterle's Slovenian Country House in the city's St. Clair Superior neighborhood. ((Source: WOIO))

The building has been vacant for some time.

There are no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.