Cleveland man pleads not guilty in murder-for-hire plot against son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland dad accused of trying to hire someone to kill his son, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday morning.

Desmen Ramsey, 58, was indicted on two counts of complicity.

Westlake police arrested Ramsey on Oct. 14.

Westlake Police Cpt. Gerald Vogel said an employee of a Canterbury Road business called police around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 13 to report “suspicious” voicemails.

The employee told police a man talked about putting a “$5,000 hit” on someone, leading police to believe this was a murder-for-hire plot, said Cpt. Vogel.

Police said they Ramsey had dialed an incorrect number while leaving the incriminating message.

According to police, Ramsey admitted he had gotten into an argument with his son recently and made the call after drinking.

Ramsey’s son declined any protection as a result of the threats, added Cpt. Vogel.

Ramsey is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and will return to court on Dec. 2.

