Euclid family homeless after fire

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters battled a blaze at a Euclid home early Tuesday morning.

The fire was first reported just after 5 a.m.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the home in the 20000 block of Ball Ave. flames were showing from several windows on the first floor.

Euclid firefighters went into the home and discovered the fire had spread to the second and third floors and the attic.

Firefighters from Wickliffe, Willowick, Richmond Heights and Mentor also responded to the scene.

The fire was brought under control just after 6 a.m.

Firefighters said all occupants were able to safely escape the home and are now being helped by the American Red Cross of Northern Ohio.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

