Ex-MetroHealth CEO’s attorney calls firing over unauthorized bonuses ‘retaliatory’

By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorney for Dr. Akram Boutros, who was terminated on Monday from his position as the president and CEO of MetroHealth System, responded to his client’s firing.

Dr. Boutros’ attorney, Jason Bristol, called the termination a “retaliatory” act. Additionally, he threatened legal action over the claims that the bonuses the former CEO is accused of authorizing for himself were also received by other eligible employees:

“The MetroHealth Board’s actions yesterday are the latest of a series of retaliatory acts against Dr. Boutros after he raised the issue of the unauthorized hiring of the new CEO. He uncovered that the Board members were participating in serial deliberation outside of public meetings and that the Chair signed agreements and authorized payments without Board approval.

The Chair led a retaliatory charge against him for blowing the whistle on these practices. She targeted him for receiving bonuses that were also received by all eligible employees.

The “demand” for repayment is evidence of the Board’s discriminatory treatment as he is the only employee forced to repay bonuses.

The Board of Trustees took this action to divert attention from their own gross negligence.

The statement released by the Board last night is full of misinformation and outright lies. Dr. Boutros will be taking legal action.”

An interim CEO will temporarily assume the position until MetroHealth’s new president and CEO takes over on Dec. 5.

