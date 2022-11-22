2 Strong 4 Bullies
Funeral for fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick to be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional details about the funeral arrangements for the Cleveland firefighter who was fatally struck in a Nov. 19 hit-and-run incident have been released.

According to the Cleveland firefighters’ union, the funeral for Johnny Tetrick will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The wake will take place on Friday in Willoughby Hills.

The 51-year-old Cleveland firefighter was killed in the line-of-duty while responding to an unrelated scene on I-90.

Bratenahl police arrested the 40-year-old driver suspected in Tetrick’s death several hours after the initial crash.

