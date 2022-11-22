2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Good’ cholesterol may not be so good after all, study says

A new study says that "good" cholesterol may not be so good after all.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) - High-density lipoprotein cholesterol, often called “good” cholesterol, may not help determine heart health as well as previously thought.

During the 1970s, a study showed high levels of HDL cholesterol concentration were linked to a lower risk of heart disease. It was generally accepted and considered in assessments for the past few decades. However, that study was only based on white Americans.

According to a new study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, low levels of HDL cholesterol are associated with increased heart disease risks for white people, but that does not apply to Black people.

Increased levels of HDL cholesterol do not appear to lessen health threats for either whites or Blacks.

Researchers say more studies need to be performed to help determine the differences in HDL and potential heart issues.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

