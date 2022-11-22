Jackson Township police charge suspected drunken driver accused in deadly accident

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Canton man was indicted by a Stark County Grand Jury on multiple charges stemming from a deadly drunk driving accident in September.

Jackson Township police said Jacob Muiter, 27, was speeding and under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he crashed into a car on Strausser Street NW around 11 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Jacob Lee Muiter is accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash. ((Source: Stark County Sheriff))

Police said Muiter drove his Chevy Silverado left of center and struck a Toyota driven by John Pappas, 53, of Uniontown.

Pappas was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, Kristine Pappas, 52, of Uniontown, was transported to Mercy Medical Center.

Muiter was indicted on the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, OVI, reckless operation, speeding and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Muiter is locked up in the Stark County Jail and scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 23.

