2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Jackson Township police charge suspected drunken driver accused in deadly accident

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Canton man was indicted by a Stark County Grand Jury on multiple charges stemming from a deadly drunk driving accident in September.

Jackson Township police said Jacob Muiter, 27, was speeding and under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he crashed into a car on Strausser Street NW around 11 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Jacob Lee Muiter is accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash.
Jacob Lee Muiter is accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash.((Source: Stark County Sheriff))

Police said Muiter drove his Chevy Silverado left of center and struck a Toyota driven by John Pappas, 53, of Uniontown.

Pappas was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, Kristine Pappas, 52, of Uniontown, was transported to Mercy Medical Center.

Muiter was indicted on the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, OVI, reckless operation, speeding and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Muiter is locked up in the Stark County Jail and scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 23.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

I-90 re-opens after semi flips at Dead Man’s Curve in Cleveland
Kofi Boakye performing onstage at the Apollo Theater in Harlem as part of Amateur Night at the...
Akron man competing in final round of Amateur Night at The Apollo competition Wednesday night
(Source: WOIO)
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect wanted for shooting 3 people inside Cleveland convenience store
Kofi Boakye will perform on the Apollo stage Wednesday night for the final round of the Amateur...
Akron man competing in final-round of Amateur Night at The Apollo competition Wednesday night