2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Lakewood mom speaks out after toddler found wandering outside Rocky River daycare

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood mom spoke to 19 News Tuesday after her toddler was found outside her Rocky River daycare last week.

“There are a lot of feelings I went through, anger, sadness, devastation. I was speechless, I mean i could not describe what I was feeling,” said mom Annette Pena.

Mom talks after toddler wandered away from her Rocky River daycare.
Mom talks after toddler wandered away from her Rocky River daycare.((Source: WOIO))

A woman spotted two toddlers outside The Nest in the 19000 block of Hilliard Blvd. around 4 p.m. on Nov. 15.

The woman stopped, brought the toddlers back to the daycare and called Rocky River police.

Police said the toddlers were able to leave the facility due to an “oversight of the cook.”

Officers made sure the doors were secure before they left the building.

Day care workers immediately contacted the parents and also their regional director.

The Nest released the below statement to 19 News:

“The health and safety of the children in our care is our highest priority. We deeply regret this event happened regardless of its brief nature. We continue to evaluate all aspects of this event and have already implemented changes to ensure that something like this will never happen again.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Akron teachers reject recommendations for new contract
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
19 Investigates takes you inside the case file of Geauga's Child.
Inside the case file: How new DNA technology helped crack ‘Geauga’s Child,’ a 26-year-old cold case
(Source: Euclid firefighters)
Euclid family homeless after fire