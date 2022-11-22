Lakewood mom speaks out after toddler found wandering outside Rocky River daycare

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood mom spoke to 19 News Tuesday after her toddler was found outside her Rocky River daycare last week.

“There are a lot of feelings I went through, anger, sadness, devastation. I was speechless, I mean i could not describe what I was feeling,” said mom Annette Pena.

Mom talks after toddler wandered away from her Rocky River daycare. ((Source: WOIO))

A woman spotted two toddlers outside The Nest in the 19000 block of Hilliard Blvd. around 4 p.m. on Nov. 15.

The woman stopped, brought the toddlers back to the daycare and called Rocky River police.

Police said the toddlers were able to leave the facility due to an “oversight of the cook.”

Officers made sure the doors were secure before they left the building.

Day care workers immediately contacted the parents and also their regional director.

The Nest released the below statement to 19 News:

“The health and safety of the children in our care is our highest priority. We deeply regret this event happened regardless of its brief nature. We continue to evaluate all aspects of this event and have already implemented changes to ensure that something like this will never happen again.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.