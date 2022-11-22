2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man in wheelchair robbed outside Akron gas station, suspect arrested

Akron Police
Akron Police
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers arrested a 34-year-old man Monday after police said he robbed a 73-year-old wheelchair user outside an Akron gas station.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. at the Circle K located at East Exchange Street.

According to Akron police, Hasan Jabbar allegedly approached the victim and punched him in the face before stealing his lottery tickets and cash.

Hasan Jabbar
Hasan Jabbar(Source: Summit County Jail)

Jabbar fled the scene but was taken into custody after officers tracked him to an area several blocks away, police said.

According to police, officers recovered the victim’s stolen property. He received minor injuries in the incident.

Police said Jabbar was taken to the Summit County jail and is facing charges of assault and robbery.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

I-90 re-opens after semi flips at Dead Man’s Curve in Cleveland
Kofi Boakye performing onstage at the Apollo Theater in Harlem as part of Amateur Night at the...
Akron man competing in final round of Amateur Night at The Apollo competition Wednesday night
(Source: WOIO)
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect wanted for shooting 3 people inside Cleveland convenience store
Jacob Lee Muiter (Source: Stark County Sheriff)
Jackson Township police charge suspected drunken driver accused in deadly accident
Kofi Boakye will perform on the Apollo stage Wednesday night for the final round of the Amateur...
Akron man competing in final-round of Amateur Night at The Apollo competition Wednesday night