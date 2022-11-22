Man in wheelchair robbed outside Akron gas station, suspect arrested

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers arrested a 34-year-old man Monday after police said he robbed a 73-year-old wheelchair user outside an Akron gas station.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. at the Circle K located at East Exchange Street.

According to Akron police, Hasan Jabbar allegedly approached the victim and punched him in the face before stealing his lottery tickets and cash.

Hasan Jabbar (Source: Summit County Jail)

Jabbar fled the scene but was taken into custody after officers tracked him to an area several blocks away, police said.

According to police, officers recovered the victim’s stolen property. He received minor injuries in the incident.

Police said Jabbar was taken to the Summit County jail and is facing charges of assault and robbery.

