Northeast Ohio Weather: Good travel conditions leading into Thanksgiving

19 First Alert
Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Quiet weather pattern across the Great Lakes. We have just some high clouds around this morning. A good deal of sun is in the forecast overall. High temperatures in the 45 to 50 degree range. It will not be as windy as yesterday. More sun tomorrow. Thanksgiving is looking pleasant around here. Partly cloudy sky with afternoon temperatures in the 50 to 55 degree range. Next front arrives by Friday with some showers in the forecast.

