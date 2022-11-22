2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio troopers: 2 children killed in crash after van hits tree, rolls into pond

(Credit: MGN)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated a crash in Marion County that resulted in the deaths of two young children.

The crash was first reported at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Whetstone River Road and Roberts Road in Claridon Township.

According to investigators, a 30-year-old woman drove a 2009 Honda van through the intersection without stopping and off the side of the road into a tree and embankment.

The van went airborne, rolled into a pond, and then filled with water with the driver and her four children still inside, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The driver and the four children, who were between the ages of 2 and 9 years old, were removed from the van by first responders and bystanders.

The OSHP said a 2-year-old child and a 4-year-old were pronounced dead from their injuries at area hospitals.

The other two children and the 30-year-old woman were hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators said the driver and children all had their seatbelts on or were in booster seats.

Emergency responders from several state, county, and local agencies assisted at the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Amber Alert
AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital by his mother found safe

Latest News

Akron shooter fires dozen rounds, hits 2 cars in college neighborhood, police say
Akron shooter fires dozen rounds, hits 2 cars in college neighborhood, police say
The suspect in the Saturday night shooting at Club Q used an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon,...
Cleveland LGBTQ community shocked by deadly mass shooting at Colorado nightclub
MetroHealth terminates President and CEO for $1.9 million in self-authorized bonuses, board says
MetroHealth terminates President and CEO for $1.9 million in self-authorized bonuses, board says
Online scams amp up during the holiday shopping season.
Verify, verify, verify before online shopping this Black Friday